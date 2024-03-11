Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $82.56 Million Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 1.27% of Acadia Healthcare worth $82,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACHC. UBS Group increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.22.

In other news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,258.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $609,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,186,799.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACHC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,496. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

