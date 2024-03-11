Polar Capital Holdings Plc Increases Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,068,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028,104 shares during the period. Pure Storage accounts for about 1.1% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $144,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

PSTG traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.02. 2,255,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,363,586. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.92.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

