Polar Capital Holdings Plc Purchases 600,000 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 150.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $52,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,116,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,638,000 after buying an additional 35,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,591,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,666,000 after purchasing an additional 322,235 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $248,502,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,333,000 after purchasing an additional 79,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,503,000 after purchasing an additional 86,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $549,773.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $4,397,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $549,773.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,984 shares of company stock valued at $23,476,700 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of ITCI traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.85. 195,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,185. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.22 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average of $61.43. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $76.11.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.42.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

