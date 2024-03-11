Polar Capital Holdings Plc Reduces Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,754,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 613,436 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $80,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,810,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,940,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $161.07 billion, a PE ratio of 91.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

