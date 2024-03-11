Polar Capital Holdings Plc Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,197 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 60,745 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Visa were worth $78,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

Visa stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $280.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,283,535. The firm has a market cap of $514.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $286.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.19.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,311 shares of company stock valued at $19,333,129 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

