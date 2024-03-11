Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 20,241 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,241 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $92,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,875,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 215.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,378,000 after purchasing an additional 626,837 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 486,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.40. The company had a trading volume of 397,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,485. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $223.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.48. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

