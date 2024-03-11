Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 43,725 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,725 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises approximately 0.8% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.18% of KLA worth $115,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in KLA by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,032,000 after acquiring an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in KLA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,249,000 after buying an additional 54,472 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $572,224,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $15.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $683.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.90. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $729.15.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.06.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

