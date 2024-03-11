Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 640,156 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640,156 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.26% of Pinterest worth $47,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Pinterest by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.2% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 6.8% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,234,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,743,372. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -581.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.54. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.52.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,737 shares of company stock worth $4,057,983. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

