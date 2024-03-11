Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 676,377 Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 939,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676,377 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 1.50% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics worth $53,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $189,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $221,000.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MLTX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.42.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

MLTX traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $46.55. The company had a trading volume of 488,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,266. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -64.14 and a beta of 1.20. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.78.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. On average, analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $5,610,265.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,159,609.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $601,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,770.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $5,610,265.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,159,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,717 shares of company stock valued at $15,100,940 in the last ninety days. 15.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.