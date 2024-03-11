Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 75,000 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,925,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley comprises approximately 0.9% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $122,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 13,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2,297.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 34,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 13,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.95. 226,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average is $71.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.57. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.33.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

