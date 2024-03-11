Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 87,000 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $57,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $4,609,399,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724,110 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 161,420.2% during the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,276,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.6 %

JNJ traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,018,254. The company has a market capitalization of $386.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

