Polar Capital Holdings Plc Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 396,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,681,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.27% of Zscaler at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Zscaler by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,477,444.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,028,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,972 shares of company stock worth $17,940,413. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Stock Up 0.7 %

ZS traded up $1.30 on Monday, reaching $199.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,965. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.15 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.26.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

