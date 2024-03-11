Polar Capital Holdings Plc Trims Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,992 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 1.49% of Fabrinet worth $90,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 432.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 13.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,750,000 after buying an additional 54,158 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 59.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 8.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,112,000 after purchasing an additional 32,147 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Fabrinet Trading Down 6.3 %

FN traded down $13.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,612. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $229.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.99.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. Research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fabrinet

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.