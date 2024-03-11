Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives $102.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 113,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Polaris by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $92.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Polaris has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.61.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Polaris will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

