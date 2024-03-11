Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter worth $1,227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter valued at $1,354,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter valued at $6,898,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Polaris by 85.3% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.44.

PII traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $92.44. 136,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.32 and its 200 day moving average is $94.61. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

