Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Acumen Capital

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Acumen Capital from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PBL. Cormark lifted their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$37.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of Pollard Banknote stock opened at C$36.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.65. Pollard Banknote has a 1 year low of C$20.35 and a 1 year high of C$37.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14. The company has a market cap of C$986.74 million, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Pollard Banknote’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

