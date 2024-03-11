Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PW opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power REIT

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power REIT during the second quarter worth $198,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power REIT during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power REIT during the second quarter worth $165,000. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

