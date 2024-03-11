PowerFleet (PWFL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PowerFleet Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $2.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PWFL. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWFL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 21,691 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,621 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

