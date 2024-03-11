PPL (NYSE:PPL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PPL. StockNews.com cut shares of PPL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.10.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PPL will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.00%.

Institutional Trading of PPL

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,838,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $570,789,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPL by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,567,000 after buying an additional 346,647 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in PPL by 13.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,048,000 after buying an additional 1,695,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

