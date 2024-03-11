Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Critical Analysis

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) and Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Jiayin Group has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jiayin Group and Prairie Operating’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $474.31 million 0.73 $171.03 million $3.88 1.65 Prairie Operating $520,000.00 193.64 -$13.42 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than Prairie Operating.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jiayin Group and Prairie Operating, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.2% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.9% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jiayin Group and Prairie Operating’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group 29.91% 88.22% 34.94% Prairie Operating N/A N/A -210.51%

Summary

Jiayin Group beats Prairie Operating on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jiayin Group

(Get Free Report)

Jiayin Group Inc. provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Prairie Operating

(Get Free Report)

Prairie Operating Co., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of proven, producing oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company's assets and operations are concentrated in the oil and liquids-rich regions of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin, with a primary focus on the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Houston Texas.

