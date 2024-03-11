ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.64

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.64 and last traded at $76.25, with a volume of 53729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.10.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.17. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,009,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

