Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $68.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.04.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of PB opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.06. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.45%.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

