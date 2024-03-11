Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,080 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Brown & Brown worth $11,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,604,000 after purchasing an additional 218,939 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,385,000 after buying an additional 108,521 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,405,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,465,000 after buying an additional 68,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 10.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,252,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,911,000 after buying an additional 318,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.70.

NYSE:BRO opened at $85.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.26. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $86.53.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

