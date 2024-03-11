Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,733 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of State Street worth $10,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in State Street by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $623,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in State Street by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 72,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in State Street by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $72.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

