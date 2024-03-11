Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,624 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Edison International were worth $10,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Edison International by 16.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 12.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International during the third quarter worth $561,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Edison International by 1.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $69.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.18.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

