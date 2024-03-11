Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $11.60 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CDW were worth $11,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CDW by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 819,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $532,100,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of CDW by 22.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CDW by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $989,303,000 after buying an additional 110,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 299.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $247.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $249.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.23 and a 200-day moving average of $218.76.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDW

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.