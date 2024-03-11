Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $9.37 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,591 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.4 %

DLTR stock opened at $147.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.22.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

