Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $9.64 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Cboe Global Markets worth $9,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 322.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 85.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,528,778.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,323.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.78.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $186.69 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.03 and a 200-day moving average of $172.67.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

