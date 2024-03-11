Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 4,317 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Albemarle worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after acquiring an additional 575,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $754,405,000 after acquiring an additional 853,971 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.75.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $118.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $106.69 and a twelve month high of $255.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.29.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.99%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

