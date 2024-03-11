Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,362 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $8,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock opened at $112.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.52. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $743,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $743,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

