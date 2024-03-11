Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,446 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 29,597 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in HP were worth $9,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $151,025,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in HP by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,090,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $156,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,742 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $115,447,000 after buying an additional 3,264,645 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth $91,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $30.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays upped their target price on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

