Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 10,093 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,093 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $10,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,141,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

TRGP stock opened at $103.83 on Monday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.50%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

