Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,206 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.12% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SITE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at $309,000.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $1,532,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,044,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

NYSE:SITE opened at $182.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.81 and a fifty-two week high of $183.93.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SITE. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

