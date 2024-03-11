Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 20,728 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,728 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $11,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in DoorDash by 448.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in DoorDash by 101.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in DoorDash by 1,274.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 7,242.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ DASH opened at $131.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.54. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $134.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Activity

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,479,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,754,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,207 shares in the company, valued at $11,479,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,787 shares of company stock valued at $40,681,382 over the last ninety days. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.32.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

