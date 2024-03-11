Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 8,730 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Dollar General worth $11,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. American Trust boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 21,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DG opened at $157.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $222.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

