Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,833 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ares Management by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 925,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,166,000 after acquiring an additional 38,174 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,559,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 4.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ARES opened at $134.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.36 and a fifty-two week high of $139.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.83.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.45.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $10,906,154.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,116,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,030,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

