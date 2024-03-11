Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 2,643 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 332,996 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in FedEx were worth $88,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE FDX traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $250.85. 515,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,012. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $190.83 and a 52-week high of $285.53. The firm has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.