Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $96.73 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 77.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,504 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Analog Devices worth $96,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Analog Devices by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,696 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 236.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,377 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 639.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,718,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,591,000 after buying an additional 1,486,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $1.68 on Monday, reaching $197.62. 1,091,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,944. The company has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.66 and a 200 day moving average of $183.23.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

