Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 13.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,171,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,980 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 0.7% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $102,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,583,609,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,038 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,585,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,125 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,087,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,602,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,862,000 after acquiring an additional 797,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE RY traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $99.55. 140,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $102.07. The company has a market cap of $140.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.08.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 50.13%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

