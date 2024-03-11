Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 12,917 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,514 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Starbucks worth $57,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,204,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,714,367. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.66.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

