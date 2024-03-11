Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 31,400 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PDD were worth $30,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PDD by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PDD by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in PDD during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in PDD during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,247,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,410,001. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $152.99.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PDD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.31.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

