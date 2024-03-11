Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 31,664 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $119,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 877,626 shares of company stock worth $159,500,516. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JPM traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,646,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,963,077. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.17 and its 200 day moving average is $159.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $190.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $539.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.