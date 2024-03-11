Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 4,673 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,406,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.98% of Eversource Energy worth $198,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 130.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE ES traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.74. 1,083,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average is $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $81.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -226.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ES. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

