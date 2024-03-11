Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 99,870 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,870 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.8% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $110,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,638,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,559,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.87. The company has a market capitalization of $430.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile



Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

