Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 33,638 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,638 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $53,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.2 %

SNPS traded down $7.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $564.29. 319,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,474. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $541.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.57. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $350.58 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $86.08 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

