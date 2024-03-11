Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 34,703 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,703 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $80,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,116,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,414,693,000 after purchasing an additional 55,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,418,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,285,838,000 after acquiring an additional 50,736 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,091,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,178,095,000 after acquiring an additional 157,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,277 shares of company stock valued at $22,533,584. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.2 %

TMO traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $596.60. 550,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,728. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $553.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

