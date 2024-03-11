Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.25.

NYSE:PEG opened at $64.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $65.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,774 shares of company stock worth $110,364 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 58.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 397,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 146,463 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 338.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 156,887 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 160,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 123,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

