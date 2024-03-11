Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.25

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.21, with a volume of 602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.86 million for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 50.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0389445 EPS for the current year.
Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. The company also owns and manages a licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 829,207 net linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.
