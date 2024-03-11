Qtum (QTUM) Hits Market Capitalization of $549.44 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. Qtum has a total market cap of $549.44 million and $97.00 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $5.24 or 0.00007220 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.67 or 0.05611993 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00065233 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00019616 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00009466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00020424 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00018973 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

