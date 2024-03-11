QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

QCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $170.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $190.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.88. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

